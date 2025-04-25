Man caught on dash cam stealing delivery van in Brier, WA

The Brief A man stole a delivery van in Brier, Washington, this week and was caught on the van’s dash cameras. Deputies say he was seen driving through neighborhoods before dumping packages in a church parking lot. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying him.



Deputies are searching for a man who stole a delivery van in Brier this week and was caught on the vehicle’s dash cameras as he drove away.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the suspect on social media Thursday morning and is asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Deputies said the van was stolen near Oak Way and 24th Street Southwest.

Footage from the van shows the man driving while talking on the phone. After passing through several neighborhoods, he pulls into the parking lot of Crossway Fellowship church, where he removes boxes and packages from the van and places them near a dumpster.

Authorities said the man eventually fled on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office tip line at 425-388-3845.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

