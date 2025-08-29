Man injured in North Seattle stabbing

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital with a neck injury after a stabbing in North Seattle early Friday morning. Police and medics treated the man at the scene, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in North Seattle early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing happened near North 97th Street and Ashworth Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a man with a neck injury. He was treated by police and medics before being taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police said no arrests have been made.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing, but the investigation remains ongoing.

