WA man convicted of killing rideshare driver to be sentenced

An Edmonds man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday in the deadly shooting of a rideshare driver last year.

Alex M. Waggoner, 23, was convicted of murder in July for the death of 31-year-old Abdulkadir Shariif Gedi.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Gedi was driving on Edmonds Way on Jan. 3, 2024, when he nearly hit Waggoner, who was in a crosswalk. Gedi's dashcam video captured the interaction, showing that when Gedi rolled down his window to apologize, Waggoner fired 11 shots into the car, striking Shariif in the head.

Waggoner's defense team claimed he acted in self-defense, arguing he believed Gedi was trying to hit him and mistook a cellphone for a gun. After the shooting, Waggoner ran home and was arrested a week later.

During his interview with police, Waggoner admitted he had been drinking that night and was walking to a nearby Safeway to buy more. Waggoner also confessed to shooting the driver after he almost hit him, saying he "grossly overreacted and was sorry for what he did," according to court documents.

What they're saying:

Waggoner has been involved in more than 10 different Edmonds PD calls since October 2020. He was arrested once for domestic violence assault in 2020 and the remainder of the reports were verbal domestic disputes or behavorial health calls.

Gedi's family, including his siblings, are expected to attend the sentencing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Edmonds Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

