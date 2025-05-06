Man and woman shot in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

The Brief A man and a woman were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood. The victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to UW Medical Center. Police said the shooting followed a disturbance and are asking for tips.



Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot Tuesday morning in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 9 a.m. near North 90th Street and Nesbit Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a grazing wound to his foot and a woman with a superficial wound to her right thigh.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department treated both victims at the scene before taking them to University of Washington Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives with SPD's Violence Reduction Unit are investigating what led up to the shooting. Authorities said shots were fired following some type of disturbance.

SPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact its Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and reference number 2025-121413.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

