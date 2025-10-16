Mariners, Jays fans battle it out with bean bags before ALCS Game 4 in Seattle

The Brief Mariners and Blue Jays fans engaged in a friendly bean bag toss competition outside Victory Hall before ALCS Game 4. Seattle fans emerged victorious in the bean bag contest, echoing hopes for a Mariners win in Game 5. Despite the rivalry, fans enjoyed the camaraderie and excitement leading up to the next game.



It was another tough day for the Seattle Mariners, but the fans made the most of the day.

Outside Victory Hall, there was some friendly competition underway as the Jays and the Mariners fans squared off in an epic contest of their own.

"Seattle fans, we are better," said Carter Langum, a Mariners fan.

Mariners and Blue Jays fans took each other on in a game at Victory Hall that echoed the rivalry next door at T-Mobile Park.

"I think we are more confident," said Darwin Nicholas, Blue Jays fan. "We’ll give a good shot. Yeah yeah, just like the Blue Jays we’re going to give it a good shot."

"I think we’ve got this one handled. We gave them a bit of confidence last night, but we are here to smack them down right now," said Jayson Langum, a Mariners fan.

Travis and Darwin's team hailed from Kelowna, Canada, and father and son, Jayson and Carter, from Arlington, Washington.

"I think we got them. Just like tonight," said Travis Todevic, a Blue Jays fan. "Fighting words. Oh yeah, yeah, dukes are up, elbows up.

"We won the first two, and they won this. We’ll see if we can get one back tonight," said Carter. "Oh yeah,we’ll get it done."

Other Mariners fans Thursday were also hoping that in game 4 the Blue Jays would fall apart.

"It’s time for us to step up and seize the moment today," said Johnny Leppell, dad and Mariners fan.

Midway through the bean bag toss, the Jays fans did their best, but in the end, the Seattle Mariners fans won the bean bag competition.

"We’re hitting so it’s good," said Carter.

Fans we talked to said it was fun to see people having a good time together despite the team they cheer for.

As for the baseball game itself, Seattle fans are hoping the Mariners get their mojo back before game 5.

