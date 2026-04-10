Mayor Katie Wilson’s first 100 days: Motherhood and leadership

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson describes her first 100 days as a period of deliberative, collaborative decision-making, prioritizing listening to diverse perspectives over making immediate, aggressive policy changes. Wilson balances the high-pressure demands of the office with being a working parent, noting that raising her young daughter provides a vital perspective on the daily realities of Seattle families. While focused on critical issues like homelessness and public safety, Wilson has also embraced unique city experiences, such as hoisting the Seahawks flag on the Space Needle and operating a waterfront crane.



As Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson approaches her 100th day in office, public discourse has largely centered on her legislative agenda. However, behind the policy proposals and the pressures of City Hall is a leader still acclimating to the gravity of her title.

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman, Wilson opened up about the personal side of her administration, offering a glimpse into the life of a working parent tasked with steering one of the Pacific Northwest's largest cities.

A deliberative approach to policy

Big picture view:

Since being sworn in, Wilson has faced immediate scrutiny regarding her campaign promises, specifically those involving police staffing, public safety, and the city's homelessness crisis. While the stakes are high, Wilson describes her internal process as one of careful consideration rather than political theater.

"I'm kind of a thoughtful, deliberative person who wants to make the right decision," Wilson said. "I'm trying to really do the work to make sure that I'm listening to people with different perspectives around the city."

Wilson noted that her collaborative nature has caught some critics off guard.

"Some people thought that maybe I would be less collaborative than I think I am," Wilson said. "But I certainly have heard from people who have been surprised that I'm not just coming out swinging with all the big things."

The balancing act: mayor and mother

The other side:

Despite the 24/7 demands of the mayor’s office, Wilson’s daily routine remains grounded by the realities of parenthood. She recently announced plans to enroll her nearly 3-year-old daughter, Josephine, in the Seattle Preschool Program.

"My husband or I drop her off at daycare in the morning and pick her up at, you know, 5:30," Wilson said, noting that her role as a parent is inseparable from her role as a policymaker. "It really gives me, obviously, the perspective of a working parent, and I think that's something that's actually really important in this office."

The transition into the role has been a whirlwind. Wilson admitted that being mayor is "much more than a full-time job," yet she finds value in the unique experiences the position affords.

High heights and heavy work

Local perspective:

The first 100 days have provided Wilson with a literal new perspective on the city. She recalled a "beautiful, clear day" when she climbed to the top of the Space Needle to hoist the Seahawks flag.

"The first time that I ever went to the top of the Space Needle was to hoist the Seahawks flag before the Super Bowl," Wilson said. "And no one else was there, except for our team, and you can see the mountains all around. And then we got to go up to the very top, and it was just beautiful."

She also spent time with the Longshoremen Union, where she was invited to operate a crane on the waterfront.

"That was, like, a little bit of, like, real Seattle culture and history, and was also just a lot of fun," Wilson said.

Looking ahead

What's next:

While Wilson acknowledges the weight of the office and the constant stream of "emergencies" that define city leadership, she remains optimistic about the path forward. She maintains that the most vital part of her job remains addressing the city's most visible struggles.

"Reducing the number of people who are sleeping unsheltered on our streets is, is, I think, the most important reason why I'm sitting here now," Wilson said.

Despite the stress and the heavy lifting required by the administration, Wilson’s takeaway from her first three months is simple: "Being mayor is really fun."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.