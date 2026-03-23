Thieves destroy gnome, steal supplies from WA's Mercer Island Farmers Market

The Brief Burglars devastated the Mercer Island Farmers Market storage area, stealing or destroying over $10,000 worth of essential electronics, emergency gear, and the market's beloved mascot, Milo the gnome. Organizers and local vendors are now scrambling to raise funds through online donations and specialty sales to replace the equipment before the 2026 season kicks off. Despite the "heartless" vandalism, the community is determined to restore Milo and invites the public to support their recovery at the season opener on May 31.



A theft at the Mercer Island Farmers Market storage area has left organizers in a pickle.

With just a couple of months left until opening day for the 2026 season, organizers are now scrambling to replace thousands of dollars in supplies. That includes everything from sound equipment and emergency gear to markers, signs, fans and other electronics.

"These people just kind of went at it. They knocked stuff over, they broke things," said Ange Garrett, Market Manager, Mercer Island Farmers Market.

She says burglars left the place in shambles. The cost of items damaged or taken, is estimated at upwards of $10,000.

"We have everything technology stolen," said Ange. "Stuff was just torn off the shelves. It’s really discouraging."

But the thing that everyone might mourn the most is Milo, the market mascot.

"Even here is Milo, our market gnome, who normally doesn’t look like this," said Ange, pointing to the damaged garden gnome statue. Milo the market gnome is pictured below.

"Kids love Milo," said Ange.

Thousands of children search for the hidden gnome on market Sundays.

"Kids actually get to go around the market and search for Milo, and then once they find Milo, they get to take a picture with him," said Ange.

Although his storage crate says handle with care, thieves ignored the plea.

"It looks like they took markers and wrote on Milo, and it looks like they took a hammer and just smashed him in," said Ange. "Just destroyed him for absolutely no purpose whatsoever. How heartless do you have to be?"

To restore Milo and other lost items. Garrett says the Market is leaning on an online fundraiser on its website.

"It hurts my heart to know that the people who put on this wonderful market have to deal with all this," said Dane McCormick, Co-Owner of McCormick Jam Co., a Mercer Island Farmers Market vendor.

Dane McCormick and his wife Sarah have pledged to donate 10% from online sales on their website to the market. A link to their website can be found here.

Dane is also planning to create an exclusive jam flavor for the Mercer Island Farmers Market, potentially featuring Milo the gnome.

"He’s seen better days, but he will be rejuvenated and back to full strength soon," said Dane.

Dane is pictured below with Milo.

"Maybe give him a new facelift," said Garrett .

While Milo may look a little different by opening day, Garrett hopes the Mercer Island Police find the thieves that should have "gnome" better, and invites everyone to the first 2026 market in just over two months.

What you can do:

"If people can come out on Sunday, May 31, 10 am. is when we open, that really sets the tone for the whole season and helps our recovery as well," said Garrett .

If you know who's responsible for the theft, contact Mercer Island police.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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