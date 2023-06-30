Motorcyclist fights to keep her leg after a wrong-way hit & run driver left her for dead

A local woman is in the hospital, fighting to keep her leg, after a wrong way driver knocked her off her motorcycle and left her for dead.

Now, the Washington State Patrol is looking for the person responsible. The crash happened Saturday, June 24, on a ramp in Auburn near Highway 18 and C Street SW.

Jim Hawley, Monica's husband, says the doctors told his wife that there was a 50-50 chance she could lose her left leg. He says following the crash, the driver sped off and left her to die.

"It’s difficult knowing that I can’t do anything, but I can just be there for her. I know she hurts, she’s frustrated," said Jim.

Jim says Monica has been at the hospital since the crash, and there is no timetable for her to be able to leave. He said the near-tragedy happened after a beautiful day on the road with her motorcycle club, The Litas.

"A whole lot of riders from her Litas organization, had gotten together," said Jim. "We met in Bremerton Washington, and we did a really fun and long ride along the Hood Canal. And at the end of the ride, as groups were splitting off, a group of us was going to have dinner."

After a day of cruising near the Hood Canal, Jim said Monica was heading home to let the dogs out before meeting Jim and the group again for dinner. That's when she was hit by the wrong-way driver.

"Came all the way into her lane and pretty much T-boned her all on her left side," said Jim.

Jim said she was able to call their son, who was also riding with the group that day. He alerted his father, and Jim rushed to the scene.

"I saw a lot of blood and I could see she was in pain, ran to her side, held her hand," said Jim.

He said paramedics assessed her on scene and she was flown to Harborview Medical Center due to the seriousness of her injuries.

"She was missing about 4 inches of bone below her knee, pretty bad. There was concern that she would lose her leg," said Jim.

Monica has already had a couple surgeries, another is scheduled Friday.

"There’s probably more to come but, she’s very tough. She’s a fighter," he said.

Jim says she likely won't be able to walk her beloved dogs for quite some time or ride her motorcycle. He says right now she's confined to the hospital bed as doctors try to repair her damaged leg and ankle.

"What’s funny is that she’s probably the least angry out of anybody, but It’s just difficult. I just want to make sure she knows that she’s loved," said Jim.

Friends have set up fundraisers for Monica on Cheddar Up and GoFundMe. Jim says they want to raise reward money that will lead to an arrest.

"Until this person comes forward or someone turns them in, we have someone on the road, who doesn’t care, is willing to leave someone on the side of the road. Until they turn themselves in, or someone else does, this could be someone else’s loved one. It’s scary," said Jim.

Jim says Monica has described the vehicle that was involved as being an older model, two-toned tan or beige SUV or truck with a boxy front end and lots of chrome on the front. If you know who's responsible for the hit-and-run, contact the Washington State Patrol.