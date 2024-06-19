Motorcyclist killed in SR-530 crash in Snohomish County, WSP investigates

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on SR-530 Tuesday evening.

At around 7:50 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on SR-530 near Fortson in unincorporated Snohomish County.

Upon arrival, troopers found a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcyclist, 46-year-old Jeremy Doyle of Darrington, was pronounced dead at the scene. The WSP said he was wearing a helmet.

According to WSP investigators, the SUV was traveling westbound on SR-530 and was turning left into a driveway when the eastbound motorcycle collided with the SUV. Investigators say the SUV had failed to yield the right of way.

The SUV's driver and passenger remained at the scene and were treated for injuries by first responders.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The involvement of drugs or alcohol in the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.