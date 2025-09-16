Napavine, WA school district cancels classes due to threats

The Napavine School District has canceled classes for Tuesday after receiving threats Monday night. The schools are located just south of Centralia and Chehalis.

Superintendent Shane Schutz released a statement Tuesday morning saying he received information late in the evening on Sept. 15 that warranted caution for student and staff safety.

Schutz has announced the district is working with local law enforcement partners to investigate the incoming threats to prioritize school safety.

What they're saying:

In addition to shuttered classes, all sports and food services are also canceled. The superintendent's full statement reads as follows:

"Dear Napavine Families,

Due to some information received late last night, I have made the decision to cancel school today to ensure the safety of our students and staff. There will also be no out of district transportation and no food service today.

In collaboration with law enforcement, we want to take the necessary time to carefully review and investigate the information received late last night. Our priority is making certain that both students and staff can return to school safely.

All after-school activities are canceled at this time. If any new information arises, your coaches will reach out to provide further guidance and instructions.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support as we work to keep our Napavine community safe.

Sincerely,

Shane Schutz

Superintendent

Napavine School District"

