Neighbors stage walk-about for safety at one of Seattle’s most dangerous intersections

Neighbors stage safety walk-about at one of Seattle's most dangerous intersections. Wallingford residents gathered at the intersection of Stone Way N and N 40th Street on Friday for what they call a 'cross-walk-a-thon'.

Patti Gray Whan’s close call at the cross-section a few weeks back spurred this community response. She recalls it was around 6:30 p.m. during rush hour as she was making her way to the bus.

"It was scary because no one helped me," said Whan.

Looking to turn her scare into a call for safety, Whan turned to her community Facebook page.

"I wrote about how it would feel if I died," said Whan. "Basically, solve the problem before someone gets really hurt, killed. It hurts everyone."

Seeing her heartfelt post, others reached out and it turns out Whan was not alone. Neighbor Everett Talvo shared he was hit by a car in the exact same place.

"Before I got hit, I was like oh my gosh, is that person actually going to stop and to see the car hit my body? It was just the weirdest thing," recalled Talvo.

The Wallingford real estate agent says the accident kept him out of work for weeks.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Talvo. "I was in pain for days."

Talvo came to learn this junction has a reputation. So much so, that local injury attorneys have taken note of listing it as one of Seattle’s worst intersections. Both he and Talvo hope the Seattle Department of Transportation can rectify the problem.

FOX 13 contacted SDOT for a response.