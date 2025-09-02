New school speed zone cameras going up in Seattle — don't get a $237 ticket

The Brief Seattle is activating new school speed zone cameras this month, with fines of $237 for speeding over 20 mph. Cameras will be installed at 19 locations, with 10 going live in September and more added throughout the year. Revenue from fines will fund safety improvements, like sidewalks and crosswalks near schools.



Seattle drivers should be aware of new school speed zone cameras being activated this month as kids head back to school.

What we know:

School officially starts in Seattle on September 3, with speed limits enforced at 20 miles per hour in school zones. For those who don't slow down, automated cameras can capture your plate and hit you with a $237 fine.

This year, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is turning on new cameras at 19 locations across the city. A total of 37 new school zone safety cameras will be active, with 10 expected to be online in September, and additional ones coming online each month through the rest of the year.

Here's where the new school zone cameras are located:

Rainier Valley Leadership Academy (Rainier Ave S)

Hamilton Middle School (Wallingford Ave N)

West Seattle High School (California Ave SW)

Bertschi School (10th Ave E),

Bryant Elementary (35th Ave NE)

Greenwood Elementary (3rd Ave NW)

BF Day Elementary (Fremont Ave N)

St Matthew School K-8 (15th Ave NE)

Our Lady of the Lake School K-8 (35th Ave NE)

Nathan Hale High School (35th Ave NE)

Hazel Wolf K-8 (Roosevelt Way NE)

West Woodland Elementary (NW Market St & 3rd Ave NW)

Alki Elementary (SW Admiral Way)

View Ridge Elementary (NE 70th St & NE 75th St)

Viewlands Elementary (3rd Ave NW)

John Rogers Elementary (NE 110th St)

TOPS K-8 (Boylston Ave E)

The first seven schools on the list will have their cameras turned on this month, with the others activating later.

Dig deeper:

The locations were selected based on speed data, school zone signage and equity. School zone safety cameras have proven to reduce crashes and protect children and families during school arrival and dismissal hours.

SDOT says money obtained through the use of the speed cameras will be reinvested into safety improvement projects like new sidewalks, flashing beacons, crosswalks, and more.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Resident shoots alleged intruder at home in Auburn

Starbucks brews up protein beverages in ongoing shake-ups across US

Seattle woman saves $60K after becoming full time house and pet sitter

Hundreds rally outside Tacoma immigration detention center on Labor Day

Kirkland Grocery Outlet crash victim ID'ed as 'beloved' local church member

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.