Seattle will double cameras around school zones by end of 2025

By the end of next year, budget allocations should double the total number of traffic safety cameras in Seattle school zones.

Mayor Bruce Harrell provided $1.2 million for the 19 new cameras in his 2025-2026 budget.

How does the school zone camera program work?

The speed limits in Seattle school zones are 20 mph.

When the yellow beacons are flashing on the speed limit signs, the cameras are active.

School zone flashing sign with nearby camera on a silver pole.

Locations where flashing beacons were not sufficiently slowing speeds were prioritized for safety camera implementation, according to the Department of Transportation for Seattle.

Camera implementation will happen in two phases. Cameras will be up in phase 1 locations by mid-2025, while phase 2 locations plan to be operational by the end of the year.

