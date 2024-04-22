When evening descends on Detroit on April 25, months of planning and weeks of construction, road closures, and more will culminate in one of the biggest citywide events to come to the Motor City in recent memory.

The mountain of preparation, which includes public safety, transportation, boosting business exposure, and organizing medical responses, is all meant to ensure a slick and well-run three-day event in downtown Detroit.

Here's what to know about the NFL Draft, whether you're attending or just watching from online.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27, which the event opening up to the public at noon on Thursday.

The hours of operation include:

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 25

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 26

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27

When is the first pick announced?

Only picks for the first round of the NFL Draft will be announced during the first day in Detroit.

They begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Each team gets 10 minutes to make their pick.

What about NFL Draft rounds 2-7?

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds will take place on Saturday.

How to get to the NFL draft in Detroit

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Detroit for the extravaganza, which could make for a tough time getting to the main event.

The footprint of the draft takes up a large swath of the city's downtown area, stretching from Jefferson near the river all the way up to I-75 service drive, and from Griswold Street to Brush Street.

Street parking will be restricted and garages within the area will be off limits to those coming downtown.

That's why visitors are encouraged to use public transportation to get to where they need to go. Shuttles, buses, and trams will all be in operation to help those coming from the greater Detroit area get downtown without the need of a car.

Read the complete guide for getting downtown here. If you do plan on traveling downtown by car, use this guide for getting there.

