The Brief The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Washington on Feb. 28, 2001, injuring hundreds and causing billions in damage. Advances like the ShakeAlert early warning system aim to improve safety, but experts stress the need for ongoing readiness. Similar deep earthquakes have occurred in 1949 and 1965, and scientists warn that another is only a matter of time.



Twenty-four years ago today, Washington state was rocked by the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually earthquake, leaving hundreds injured and causing billions in damage.

As the anniversary arrives, many reflect on the lessons learned and the ongoing need for earthquake preparedness.

A major wake-up call

The backstory:

On February 28, 2001, at 10:54 a.m., the Nisqually earthquake struck deep beneath the Puget Sound region. The quake lasted for approximately 30 seconds, shaking buildings from Olympia to Seattle and beyond. While no direct fatalities were reported, more than 400 people sustained injuries, and economic losses surpassed $2 billion.

Seismologists noted that the quake occurred about 35 miles below the surface, which helped reduce widespread devastation. However, the event served as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity.

Changes in infrastructure, preparedness

One of the most significant changes following the Nisqually quake was the demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct in Seattle. The structure, already considered seismically vulnerable, was replaced by the SR 99 tunnel to improve safety.

Since 2001, seismic retrofitting has been a priority for bridges, schools and other essential infrastructure across the state. Washington also implemented the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which sends real-time alerts to residents seconds before a quake strikes, potentially saving lives.

The threat of future quakes

Experts warn that while the Nisqually earthquake was a wake-up call, the region remains at risk for even more powerful seismic events, including a possible megathrust quake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

What they're saying:

"The public should be prepared all of the time for the possibility of an earthquake," said Dr. Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, in 2021.

Scientists emphasize the importance of personal preparedness, including emergency kits, securing heavy furniture and having a family emergency plan.

With earthquakes inevitable in the Pacific Northwest, proactive measures remain critical to mitigating future damage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A boy runs past damage to the Chocolate Candy Manufacturing Company on the south side of downtown Seattle on February 28, 2001, after an earthquake measuring 6.8 hit the city and surrounding areas, causing widespread damage and dozens of injuries. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking ahead

The anniversary of the Nisqually earthquake is a reminder of the destruction it caused, and the progress made in earthquake readiness. As Washington continues to grow, experts urge residents and policymakers to stay vigilant, ensuring that communities are ready for the next seismic event.

For more information on earthquake preparedness and resources, visit the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network or the Washington Emergency Management Division’s website.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the Washington Emergency Management Division and FOX 13 Seattle's original reporting.

