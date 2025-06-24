LIVE: NTSB determining probable cause of Alaska Airlines door plug blowout

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is holding a public meeting to discuss their investigation into the January 2024 Alaska Airlines door plug blowout incident. Investigators discovered that bolts were not replaced after a repair on the Boeing 737 Max, leading to the terrifying event shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The NTSB is expected to approve new safety recommendations based on their findings, aiming to prevent similar incidents.



The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting Tuesday to determine probable cause of the door plug panel blowout that happened mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight in January of 2024.

The board will discuss what NTSB investigators have uncovered over the past 17 months, including their revelation that bolts securing what is known as the door plug panel were removed and never replaced during a repair. Board members were also expected to approve recommendations to keep something similar from ever happening again.

The backstory:

On January, 5, 2024, a Boeing 737-9 plane took off from Portland International Airport with 174 passengers and six crew members on board on its way to Ontario, California when it had to make an emergency landing back in Portland after a door plug blowout.

The Alaska flight climbed to 16,000 feet before turning around, flight data showed.

The NTSB released these images of investigators inspecting the door plug and the aircraft. (NTSB)

A passenger on the plane told KPTV FOX 12 in Oregon he heard a "really loud bang" just as the plane reached cruising altitude, prompting the oxygen masks to drop.

The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for immediate inspections. Alaska Airlines then took more than 60 Max 9's out of service for safety inspections.

In April 2024, Alaska Airlines said Boeing had paid the carrier $160 million in "initial compensation" for a panel that blew out of an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner in January.

The payment covered Alaska's pretax loss related to the accident, including lost revenue and the cost of returning its Max 9 fleet to service after the planes were grounded for three weeks.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

