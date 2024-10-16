1 shot in Seattle's White Center neighborhood, suspect in custody
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Authorities say the incident occurred near the intersection of SW 106th St. and 16th Ave. SW at around 5:19 p.m.
Deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in Seattle's White Center neighborhood.
It was reported that one victim was located at the scene. Their current condition is unknown.
Deputies located a suspect and took them into custody shortly after the shooting.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. However, there does not appear to be any threat to the community.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.