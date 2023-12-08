Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

The Oxford High School shooter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The 17-year-old defendant attended a Friday hearing where he heard victim impact statements from more than a dozen people ranging from students to teachers and parents. The day was full of emotional testimony.

It ended with Judge Kwame Rowe sending the defendant to prison for the rest of his life.

"The court cannot ignore the deep trauma defendant caused the state of Michigan, but in particular the Oxford community. The court simply cannot ignore that," Rowe said. "He chose not to die on that day, because he wanted the notoriety."

The shooter also gave brief remarks before learning of his fate, promising to do better no matter his sentence.

He also asked for the same punishment that his victims had requested.

"All I want is for the people I hurt to just have a final sense of culpability that justice had somewhat been served in any fit capacity they can recognize it with," he said. "Any sentence that they ask for, I ask that you impose it on me because I want them to be happy and I want them to feel secure and safe and I do not want them to worry another day, because I really am sorry for what I've done, what I've taken from them."

The county prosecutor said it was hard to stomach the argument from the defendant, who argued the school had failed to protect its students.

"We have been poring over these images and pictures and evidence for two years," said Karen McDonald. "We have watched and listened and provided support with communication, the best we could to hundreds of these victims. The sheer force of the destruction, violence, trauma and murder that the shooter caused that day did not stop at the doorway of Oxford High School.

"I urge you to also give them the justice they deserve. I ask that you sentence the defendant to life without parole."

In defending the shooter, his court-appointed guardian argued the teen's life was worth more than the worst thing he did - "and what he did was probably the worst thing anyone could do."

But witnessing the consequences of his actions was what the defendant wanted, Rowe said. "As he wrote in his journal, he wanted to see the impact of his crime, which is why he did not take his own life.

"Again, this goes back to the defendant's extensive planning. He chose not to die on that day because he wanted the notoriety, the terror that he caused in the state of Michigan and in Oxford is a true act of terrorism."

The shooter pleaded guilty to a number of murder and terrorism charges in 2022. However, between his parents' trial and his age being taken into consideration, he remained in custody for more than a year before hearing his sentence.

After his Miller hearing this summer, Rowe determined the shooter was eligible for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The shooter will stay at Oakland County Jail until his paperwork is processed with the state corrections department. From there he will be sent to the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer, there is a wing there for juveniles.

It is unknown when he will be moved, which could be Saturday or next week.

However, it would be several more months before he would learn of his sentence.

During his hearing Friday, the family and friends of Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, and Tate Myre spoke to a packed Oakland County courtroom, and to the defendant himself.

FOX 2 is not identifying the shooter out of respect for the survivors in this case.

