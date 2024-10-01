If your tween or teen has been playing Fortnite all night, there's now a way to control how long they're on the game, and even cut them off.

Epic Games, owner of the "Shoot 'Em Up, Build 'Em Up" Battle Royal video tournament, introduced new parental controls.

This illustration picture shows a person logging into Epic Games Fortnite on their smartphone in Los Angeles. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, parents can have access to time limit controls and time reports. These will allow you to set a window of time when your child can access Fortnight, and for how long they will get to play the game.

If they want to keep playing after reaching the time limit, they'll have to ask you for permission through an account notification.

FILE-A teen plays Fortnite at his home in Sudbury, MA on May 30, 2019. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Time reports will keep track of total weekly game time.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite has built a massive global audience. Game data collected in August shows over 222 million active players.

