Pedestrian fatally struck on I-5 near JBLM

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord late Monday night.

In a news release from the Washington State Patrol, the incident happened in the southbound lanes, just north of the JBLM Main Gate.

The roadway was blocked for a couple of hours, but later reopened.

According to investigators, a woman was standing in the roadway when she was hit by a car. She died at the scene.

There was a passenger also in the car, and both the driver and passenger remained at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

