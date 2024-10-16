VIDEO: 3 injured in Pierce County crash involving cars, semi-truck

Three people were injured, and one person cited, after a multi-car crash in Pierce County late Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called around 9:28 a.m. to a crash involving multiple cars at Canyon Rd E and Military Rd E near Frederickson. Three cars and a semi-truck crashed and had blocked the intersection.

Three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to an investigation, the semi-truck ran a red light on Canyon Rd E at Military Rd E, hit two cars in the intersection, then swerved into northbound lanes and hit a third car. The semi then crashed into a utility pole and stopped.

The sheriff’s department cited the semi-truck driver for second-degree negligent driving.

The condition of the other people involved in the crash is not yet known.

