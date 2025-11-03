Seattle police arrest man in Pioneer Square drive-by shooting incident

The Brief Police arrested a 21-year-old man after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of gunfire near South Main Street and 2nd Avenue South, where two vehicles were damaged and surveillance video captured the suspect firing a gun. The man was later found in a nearby alley and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.



Police arrested a man in a drive-by shooting incident in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire coming from a parking lot near the corner of South Main Street and 2nd Avenue South. This area is just three blocks north of Lumen Field.

When police arrived, they cleared the area and found two vehicles damaged in the shooting.

Authorities say a nearby Tesla captured the incident on video, which showed a man crouching behind a vehicle and firing a gun before running to a white Mercedes-Benz and driving off.

About an hour later, a security guard reported to police that they saw the same person and vehicle in a nearby alley. Officers located a 21-year-old man in the driver’s seat and took him into custody without incident.

According to the SPD, two vehicles connected to the incident were seized for processing, pending search warrants.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

