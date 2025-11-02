24-year-old stabbed leaving Pioneer Square nightclub in Seattle

AN investigation is underway following a stabbing in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood in the hours after Halloween celebrations were underway across the city.

Timeline:

Around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police officers say a 24-year-old man had just left a nightclub and, along with some friends, was being followed. Then, a fight broke out near the Sinking Ship Garage.

When he tried to intervene, this is when law enforcement believe the man was stabbed multiple times, including:

Four stab wounds to his back

Three to his scalp

One to his rib cage

One to his right arm

Hospital staff reported the victim suffered injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

The assailant remains on the run and unidentified. The Homicide/Assault Unit has been notified and will be leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

