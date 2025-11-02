24-year-old stabbed leaving Pioneer Square nightclub in Seattle
SEATTLE - AN investigation is underway following a stabbing in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood in the hours after Halloween celebrations were underway across the city.
Timeline:
Around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police officers say a 24-year-old man had just left a nightclub and, along with some friends, was being followed. Then, a fight broke out near the Sinking Ship Garage.
When he tried to intervene, this is when law enforcement believe the man was stabbed multiple times, including:
- Four stab wounds to his back
- Three to his scalp
- One to his rib cage
- One to his right arm
Hospital staff reported the victim suffered injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.
The assailant remains on the run and unidentified. The Homicide/Assault Unit has been notified and will be leading the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department blog.