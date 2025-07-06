Police hunt for West Seattle teen stabbing suspects

A teenage girl is recovering from what Seattle police are calling a "violent" stabbing scene involving a 17-year-old girl in West Seattle over the weekend.

The backstory:

On Saturday, officers arrived at a home on 17th Avenue Southwest to find blood on the door. This is when they say they entered the property believing the suspects were still there.

The following investigation has led law enforcement to believe two other teens, one boy and one girl, fled the house just before police arrived.

Once inside, officers found a teen girl with significant blood loss and stab wounds in multiple areas of her body, according to SPD.

Paramedics provided immediate medical care before the teen was transported to Harborview Medical Center in a serious, but stable, condition.

After a judge signed a search warrant, SWAT searched the rest of the home for any suspects before learning they had fled. Investigators set up a perimeter around the property heading into the weekend to continue processing the scene.

What's next:

There was no immediate information on the motive for the stabbing and officers continue to search for the culprits.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Week 5 since WA girls first went missing, Travis Decker manhunt ongoing

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.