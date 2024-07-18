Teen dead, man hospitalized in Port Orchard car crash

A teenage girl has died, and an 18-year-old man has been hospitalized, after a car crash in Port Orchard.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 700 block of SE Pine Rd.

Deputies responded to the scene just before midnight on Wednesday, July 17, where they found a 2007 Subaru Impreza flipped over and resting on its top. Both the driver and passenger were pulled from the vehicle by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue. Unfortunately, the female passenger was later pronounced deceased at the scene; her age has not been disclosed.

A witness reported observing the Subaru Impreza speeding down the street before going airborne and hitting several trees.

The driver did not display signs of impairment at the time of the incident. However, authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

