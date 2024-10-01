Pumpkin Bash returns to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Kids in costumes and animals smashing pumpkins are just a few of the sights families will see at the Pumpkin Bash.

The 2024 Pumpkin Bash will be at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle from October 26-27. Attendees can enter through the Pinney Avenue North or Fremont Avenue entrances.

From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., families will have options to hit the Mad Science Show in 1899 Grove and many more spooky, kid-friendly events.

The Pumpkin Bash is at a zoo after all and organizers are taking full advantage by creating playful sights with some of Woodland Park's famous furry residents.

There will be animals including snow leopards, otters, gorillas, and bears gobbling, smashing, and playing with pumpkins and treats. Here is when you can view them:

Saturday, October 26, 2024

10:00 a.m. Jaguar10:30 a.m. Snow Leopard11:00 a.m. Rhino11:00 a.m. Ambassador Animals11:30 a.m. Coati11:30 a.m. Red Panda11:30 a.m. Brown Bears1:30 p.m. Penguin1:30 p.m. Warty Pigs2:00 p.m. Gorillas2:00 p.m. Red Ruffed Lemurs (weather permitting)2:00 p.m. Wildlife Theater2:30 p.m. Pudu2:30 p.m. Steer

Sunday, October 27, 2024

10:00 a.m. Tigers10:00 a.m. Sloth Bears10:00 a.m. Jaguar10:00 a.m. African Savanna Aviary10:30 a.m. Orangutans11:00 a.m. Rhinos11:00 a.m. Ambassador Animals11:30 a.m. Red Panda11:30 a.m. Asian Small-clawed Otters11:30 a.m. Coati12:00 p.m. Kunekune Pig1:00 p.m. River Otters1:00 p.m. Penguins1:30 p.m. Keas1:30 p.m. Brown Bears2:00 p.m. River Otters2:30 p.m. Ring-tailed Lemurs (weather permitting)2:30 p.m. Wolves2:30 p.m. Pudu

How much does the Pumpkin Bash cost?

The bash is free for zoo members. One child can enter free with each purchase of an adult ticket as well.

More event information can be found on the Pumpkin Bash page.

