Puyallup man pleads guilty, faces 20 years in prison for Christmas day power substation attacks

A Washington man pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to destroy energy facilities for vandalizing four power substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington, Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, carried out the attacks on Dec. 25, 2022. They also planned to fell trees to take out power lines, but were arrested before that plan was put into action.

According to a criminal complaint, Greenwood told investigators after his arrest that the two knocked out power, so they could burglarize businesses and steal from ATMs.

The attacks 5 caused at least $3 million in damages and left about 30,000 people without power, according to court documents and utility officials.

Authorities said these are the four substations that were attacked:

Hemlock Substation in Puyallup, Washington, owned by Puget Sound Energy. Here, the two cut through a fence and Greenwood manipulated a switch damaging equipment and cutting power for 8,000 customers.

Elk Plain substation in Spanaway, Washington, owned by Tacoma Power. The men cut padlocks on the gate and Greenwood manipulated breakers to damage equipment and cause an outage

Graham substation in Graham, Washington, operated by Tacoma Power. The men cut through a perimeter fence and Greenwood manipulated a switch to damage equipment. This outage, combined with the Elk Plain substation outage, caused more than 7,500 customers to lose power.

Kapowsin Substation in Graham, Washington, operated by Puget Sound Energy. The men cut through a fence and Greenwood tampered with a switch causing sparks, flame, and a power outage.

Conspiracy to attack energy facilities is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Greenwood pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court on April 28.

"Prosecutors have agreed to recommend the low end of the guidelines range when Greenwood is sentenced," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Since his arrest, Greenwood has been in intensive drug treatment while awaiting resolution in this case."

Crahan remains charged with conspiracy to attack energy facilities. The FBI is investigating the case along with ATF, and other local, state and federal authorities.