The Brief The Puyallup Tribe of Indians are hosting viewing parties for every local FIFA World Cup 2026 match. On Monday, Seattle hosted its first of six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. For fans looking to stay in Pierce County but still feel the excitement of the matches the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is offering a free fan experience for all ages.



For every local FIFA World Cup 2026 match, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is hosting a watch party featuring food, vendors and massive screens to view the games for free.

What we know:

The viewing parties are located at 30001 Puyalupabsh Street in Tacoma.

Tens of thousands of people flooded into Seattle for Monday’s match featuring Egypt vs. Belgium hosted at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field).

However, there are other options for fans not looking to travel to Seattle.

"We’re close to home. We live down here in Federal Way. We like how they have it set up. We’re excited about coming to support this venue," said Natalie Brewershipp.

Brewershipp tells FOX 13 Seattle she and her family will be attending one of the games in-person at Seattle Stadium, but they wanted to experience the watch party organized by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

What's next:

The Puyallup Tribe is hosting fan zone viewing parties for the remainder of local games in Seattle:

June 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

June 24 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

June 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 6 at 4 p.m.

The events feature food trucks, vendors, games, and broadcasts of the match.

Free public transportation is available for fans who park at the Tacoma Dome and ride the Pierce Transit Zone Express. The bus takes you directly to the Puyallup Tribal Fan Zone.

For more information, click here.

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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