The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his 33rd homer, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Randy Arozarena contributed with two home runs, including his 100th career homer, breaking open the game in the fifth inning. Mariners' George Kirby pitched six strong innings, while Royals' Michael Wacha struggled, allowing five runs over five innings.



Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 33rd homer and Randy Arozarena connected twice as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.

Raleigh led off the seventh inning with a home run against reliever Daniel Lynch IV, prompting chants of "MVP! MVP!" from the home crowd.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits a solo home run off Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Arozarena hit his 100th career homer with a solo shot in the fourth to give Seattle its first run. In the fifth, he broke open the game with a three-run drive, his 10th of the season. It was the first multihomer game for Arozarena since July 20, 2024.

George Kirby (2-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out five without a walk. He also permitted just one run and three hits over six innings his previous time out at Minnesota.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (4-8) gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two RBIs for the Royals.

Key moment

Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the eighth against reliever Trent Thornton, who then retired Witt and Maikel Garcia on grounders to limit the damage to one run.

Key stats

Raleigh also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He leads the majors with 71 RBIs. ... Witt has at least one hit in 20 straight road games, two shy of the franchise record.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-8, 4.91 ERA) starts Tuesday against RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43) in the second game of the four-game series.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 killed, 1 wounded in sniper ambush as ID firefighters come under siege from rifle fire

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Here's where you can, can't light fireworks in WA

New WA gas tax hike takes effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.