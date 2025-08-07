Reckless driving suspect arrested after multiple police chases in Seattle, Kent

The Brief A Tacoma man was arrested after evading police in three pursuits, including ramming a firetruck. The suspect faces charges of eluding police, reckless driving, and attempted assault. Police arrested him at his workplace, finding a handgun, and his bail is set at $100,000.



Police arrested a man accused of evading officers in three separate pursuits, including one that started after he intentionally rammed a firetruck.

Timeline:

The suspect, a 38-year-old Tacoma man, is facing multiple charges for eluding police, reckless driving, and attempted assault.

The first police chase happened on June 20 in Seattle after an officer spotted a man in a suspected stolen vehicle near an impound lot in the Delridge neighborhood. Police say he illegally entered the tow yard and was trying to get his previously impounded vehicle, which he allegedly reported to Seattle police as stolen a few days prior.

The suspect is then accused of reversing his car towards the officer's patrol vehicle, continuing until the officer's car was pinned against the tow yard's gate, according to court documents. He then fled the scene, eluding multiple officers, driving in oncoming lanes and cutting off another car before the pursuit was terminated.

Four days later, Kent police officers noticed the same vehicle run a red light and attempted to stop the suspect.

Court documents state the suspect accelerated when police turned on their emergency lights, ignored officers' demands, and drove around a set of stop sticks. Officers later terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

FOX 13 previously covered the Kent police pursuit back in July:

The next incident happened on Aug. 3 in Belltown, where the suspect for some reason offered Seattle firefighters a whippet, a small canister of nitrous oxide. After the firefighters refused, police say he decided to ram their firetruck with his vehicle.

Seattle police officers located the suspect's vehicle at a gas station on Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline and attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect is accused of aggressively brake checking police, intentionally reversing toward officers and attempting to ram their patrol cars. This pursuit was also terminated.

The arrest

Through collaboration between Seattle PD and Kent PD, along with tracking the suspect's phone records, police were able to arrest the accused reckless driver at his workplace in Fife. He was taken into custody while taking his lunch break outside, with officers adding he had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was booked into jail on three counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, and second-degree attempted assault.

What's next:

His bail was set at $100,000. King County prosecutors expect to receive case referral from police in the coming days to officially charge the suspect.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department and King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

