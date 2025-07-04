Video shows pursuit of man who shot at Seattle police, fled into lake

The Brief A suspect accused of shooting at Seattle police was captured after jumping into the water to evade arrest. The incident occurred on June 20 in the Pritchard Beach area, with footage captured by a police helicopter. The suspect, charged with assault, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.



New video shows a suspect accused of shooting at Seattle police officers jumping into Lake Washington, and later being arrested.

The backstory:

The footage was taken by the King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter in the Pritchard Beach area on June 20.

According to Seattle police, they were trying to take a 33-year-old assault suspect into custody when an officer used a taser, and the suspect fired a shot in their direction.

Video shows the suspect jumping off a dock near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp, and swimming out into the water for a short while before being caught by officers.

The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., later transported to the hospital for evaluation. He has been charged in the crime.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle police, KCSO Guardian 1 and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

