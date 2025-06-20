Suspect shoots at Seattle police officer in Rainier Valley

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a second shooting that occurred Friday morning at Pritchard Beach, where a suspect reportedly fired at an officer before fleeing the scene. This incident follows an earlier police shooting near Washington Park, marking two separate investigations for the department today.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers on Friday morning in the Rainier Valley.

What we know:

The shooting happened at Pritchard Beach off 55th Avenue South in the Rainier Valley.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was still at the scene of an earlier police shooting when he said the second shooting happened.

According to investigators, a suspect fired at an officer, who then fired a Taser at the suspect. The suspect fled the scene.

Shooting scene investigation at Pritchard Beach in Seattle on June 20, 2025.

Barnes said the officer was not hurt.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

Police located the suspect, who was taken into custody.

This is the second police shooting in Seattle at two different locations on Friday morning. The other shooting happened near Seattle's Washington Park neighborhood, which is about 8 miles away.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

