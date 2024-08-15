Police arrest suspect after standoff in Redmond

Police arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a Redmond home during a domestic violence incident that started late Wednesday night.

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) announced the reasoning behind the large police presence around 10:48 p.m. Despite the number of officers at the scene, the RPD assured there was no threat to the general public.

According to the RPD, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home near the corner of 166th Ave. NE and NE 95th St. This area is near Redmond Assembly of God Church.

At around midnight, the RPD obtained a warrant to breach the residence.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Details regarding the domestic violence incident and what led up to it are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.