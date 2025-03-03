REI rally at Seattle's flagship store amid member frustrations

The Brief There will be a rally at the flagship REI in South Lake Union on Monday. Union leadership points to several recent decisions by the company for member frustrations, including layoffs and political endorsements. The REI president and CEO previously stated the layoffs were due to unprofitable programs.



There is a rally scheduled at the flagship REI in Seattle on Monday, Mar. 3 to address recent changes from the company.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union 3000 announced the demonstration at the REI at 222 Yale Ave North in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

The backstory:

REI Co-op, the largest consumer cooperative in America, has frustrated members, workers, and environmental organizations with recent moves, including a layoff of more than 400 workers when the company decided to exit the 'Experiences' business.

"The reality is a thriving co-op requires a sustainable economic model that is capable of investing at the appropriate level to fully fund our most critical strategic ambitions," REI President and CEO Eric Artz said, following the decision.

Artz said that the Experiences business served only 40,000 customers in 2024, less than 0.4% of all co-op customers, and was unprofitable.

Dig deeper:

Additionally, an endorsement of a recent Trump administration official drew the ire of the REI Union.

What they're saying:

The union issued the following points in a statement ahead of their plans in Seattle on Monday, Mar. 3.

"Serious labor rights violations - including debt bondage and discrimination - in the factories that make REI branded apparel and bicycles."

"Elimination of its ‘Experiences’ division and layoffs of 400 REI workers."

"Putting workers health & safety at risk by removing respirators from ski/snow shops around the country."

"Continued fight against unionized workers at eleven stores nationwide with illegal union busting tactics."

The Source: Information for this article comes from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.

