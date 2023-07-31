Small plane crashes at Renton airport; crews working to control fuel leak

Crews are at the scene of a small plane crash at the Renton Municipal Airport on Monday morning.

According to Renton Fire officials, the first arriving engine reported a single plane upside down on the runway.

One person was taken to a local hospital and another was treated at the scene and released. g

The patients' conditions are not known.

Officials also said crews are working to control an active fuel leak.

Crews from Skyway Fire, Boeing Fire and King County Medic One are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.