The Brief A portion of SR-11 is shut down Tuesday. The closure is the result of a landslide in the area. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while emergency crews work on clearing boulders.



A boulder slide in Skagit County has forced the closure of Chuckanut Drive along State Route 11 on Tuesday.

SR-11 shut down on Apr. 22 just south of Oyster Dome trail head down to Chuckanut Manor outside of Blanchard, Washington in Skagit County.

Initial reports from responders say the slide is 20 feet high on the roadway.

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding tells drivers to seek alternate routes as WSDOT North works on addressing and clearing the roadway.

Trooper Harding also said the rockslide did not impact or reach the train route in the area.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.