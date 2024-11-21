School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Friday, November 22
SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts are closed again on Friday, as several areas are still without power.
With more wind and rain in the forecast, these power outages could persist into the weekend.
Check the status of your district below:
LATEST: How long will the power outages last in WA? Here's what we know
LIST: Over 200K in WA without power from bomb cyclone
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
Mobile users: Can't see the list below? See the full list here.
Stay connected with FOX 13 Seattle:
- Watch FOX 13 News for live updates in the player above.
- Get FOX 13 Weather and News Apps for the latest alerts sent straight to your phone.
- Download FOX LOCAL on your connected TV to stream FOX 13 for free.
- Submit your weather photo/video for the chance to be featured on Good Day Seattle.
- Sign up for our newsletter to get the forecast delivered to your inbox.