Breaking Mews: FOX 13 cat correspondent takes on Sea-Meow Cat Convention

Sea-Meow swept into Seattle this weekend, bringing cat lovers together for a unique convention devoted exclusively to cats.

"Sea-Meow Con is a cat convention for cat people by cat people," said Braden Duncan," Sea-Meow Meow-Chant Coordinator and local artist. "We have cat art, actual kitties."

Hundreds streamed through the doors Saturday to get their feline fix. Cat owners were also welcome to bring their felines to the event.

Press Kit-ty and cat correspondent, Athena, the black cat, traveled to the conference to give us a feline perspective on why the conference is the cat's meow.

Strutting through the convention in a backpack or book bag is Athena's favorite way to check out the sights and sounds of Sea-Meow 2025.

"She’s probably the ideal kitty correspondent," said Roseanne Kahn, from Seattle.

As a cat correspondent with a keen eye for a story and a sweet purr-sonality, Athena got the celebrity treatment wherever she went.

"I’m very impressed with Athena," said Kahn. "She has a lot of poise. She’s showing real cat grace. She’s very fancy, and she really knows how to rock that little bag."

In fact, cats like Athena were everywhere at the conference, in strollers, riding in bags and on their human's shoulders.

One of the perks for cats like Athena is getting lots of pets from new friends like Ellie Beck.

What they're saying:

"Cats are unique, and they have really different perspectives from humans," said Ellie Beck of Seattle. "They are always like they are from a different planet or something."

Cats and their owners were also able to shop at more than 90 vendors who sell cat toys, art and crafts at the conference.

"Athena is fabulous. We are making fast friends," said Braden Duncan.

Duncan owns Clockwork Art, and creates traditional watercolor paintings that feature cats.

"My cats do help in the process," said Duncan. "I have a little black cat at home too, who’s been modeling for me for 16 years. You will see a lot of her represented here."

Duncan's canvas cat bags are a perfect fit for felines on the go, like Athena.

"There we go, kitten tested, kitten approved," said Duncan, letting Athena try out one of her bags.

There was also plenty of music and entertainment, including local cat activists and social media stars.

"Sterling Trapking, he’s one of our MC’s, and we have Nathan the Cat Lady," said Duncan.

Here is a link to a full list of artists at the convention in 2025.

A human-sized cat tree, built in the shape of a pirate ship and located inside the convention space, also gave people the chance to feel like a feline.

"If you feel so inclined, you can pretend to be a cat and climb around the pirate ship," said Duncan.

Cat rescues: Giving back to the community

Duncan says 10-15% of door proceeds will go to the rescue community from this year's Sea-Meow event. Crowds happily also lined up to meet a number of adoptable cats.

"We have five different booths full of kitten cuddle puddles. So, you can come pet a kitten. It doesn’t have to come home with you, but we do encourage cat adoptions here as well," said Duncan. "We partnered with over a dozen different local rescues."

What's next:

Now in its fourth year, organizers hope to put on another cat-tastic Sea-Meow Convention in 2026.

"We keep expanding, so as many cats and as many humans as we can fit in here, the better," said Duncan. "They love us here, and they keep inviting us back. It's a really fun event."

You may even see cat correspondent Athena there again as well.

The convention runs through Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

