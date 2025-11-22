Search is on for driver in Renton, WA hit-and-run

The search is on for a driver who hit a man walking in Renton, and then just kept on going. The whole thing was caught on camera.

"I was just in shock, I never thought this would happen to me," Jacob Romero said.

The backstory:

He was walking last Sunday night in Renton, on the side of this road along the shoulder, when a car hit him, then just drove off. "All I remember is getting hit by a car and getting up and wondering just what happened," Romero said.

The entire encounter on State Route 900 near 164th Avenue Southeast was captured on surveillance video. In the video, you can see two cars pass by Romero, a third car is behind them before it then switches lanes and hits the 21-year-old. Romero is seen falling to the ground.

What they're saying:

"He swerved out of his lane just to hit me. I don’t know what the purpose was," Romero said. "I’m looking for my shoe; it went flying, and my phone was lost."

He told FOX 13, a truck driver in a nearby parking lot helped him find his shoe and phone. Another car also pulled over to check on him. Washington State Troopers later arrived and took Romero to the hospital.

"He just hit me, got me and then got back in his lane," Romero said.

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are now looking for anyone who witnessed this hit-and-run. They believe the suspected driver was in a 2018 – 2022 silver or gray Honda Accord, and the passenger side mirror was broken off in the crash.

As for Romero, he’s recovering from a concussion. He told FOX 13 his leg is still sore, and he has scars on his head and forehead, but he now urges everyone to be careful and hopes whoever is behind this is found.

"I forgive them, I hope you come out and say something, you did it," Romero said.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also email the detective on the case at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

