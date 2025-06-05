The Brief SeaTac police seek the public's help to identify a suspect in multiple armed robberies and burglaries. The suspect, caught on camera, threatened a hotel clerk at gunpoint and allegedly committed four crimes in 20 days. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to his arrest, which can be submitted anonymously.



SeaTac police are urging the public to help identify a suspect connected to a series of armed robberies and burglaries that have struck the area in recent weeks. The suspect was caught on security cameras during a May 18 incident, where he threatened a hotel clerk at gunpoint.

"The video shows a male walking into a local hotel here in SeaTac and starting a conversation with the clerk. Then he turns around, pulls a gun out of what appears to be his waistband, points it directly at the clerk, and essentially says, 'Give me all of your money or I'm going to kill you,'" said Officer Justyce Edgar of the SeaTac Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene with cash, but police say this was just one of four incidents involving the same individual over the past 20 days. In addition to the hotel robbery, he is believed to have struck again in Seattle and Burien, as well as burglarizing a home in Shoreline.

"He's very violent and it instills fear in his victims. He's quick to pull out his gun and point it at the victim and threaten them," said Officer Edgar.

In the Shoreline burglary, the suspect reportedly forced his way into a residence after knocking and ringing the doorbell to see if anybody was home.

"He is very confident in what he's doing," Edgar continued. "He goes into these places without wearing any face mask or anything like that. So, I believe that he's not afraid to get caught. Somebody knows who he is, and we want to catch him because we won't tolerate it."

Police have released clear photos of the suspect, hoping that someone in the community might recognize him.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest, and tips can be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story came from the SeaTac Police Department.

