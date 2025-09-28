2 SeaTac, WA homes burned by early morning blaze

Two homes were caught up in an early morning blaze on Sunday in the SeaTac area. One is completely destroyed while a neighboring home was burned.

Firefighters were on scene at the two-alarm fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 28. At around 5:30 a.m., they announced the original house fire had spread to a nearby home around the time first responders arrived.

Firefighters respond to a fire scene involving two residences in SeaTac, Washington

Multiple fire squads responded to the pair of Sunday blazes, with the Zone 3 Fire Cadets also pitching in to help gain control over the flames.

Puget Sound Fire reported that there were no injuries, as of Sunday morning. By 6:35 a.m., personnel in the neighborhood were able to extinguish the fire and transition to work on areas of hotspots to prevent the additional sparking of fires in the area.

