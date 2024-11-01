Seattle's 520 bridge to close overnight all next week

Plan ahead — the SR 520 Bridge will be closed during the overnight hours between Nov. 4–8.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed eastbound from Montlake in Seattle to 92nd Ave NE in Bellevue's Clyde Hill area, but will be closed westbound from 92nd Ave NE all the way to I-5 in Eastlake.

Closure hours will run from 9:00 p.m.–5:00 a.m.

WSDOT says the closures are for crews to test the Montlake lid system, which has been the main thrust of the five-year, $155 million construction project along SR 520.

The SR 520 trail will remain open during these overnight closures.

