Seattle commutes spike as work from home jobs wane

The Brief Several institutions joined up to study commuting in Seattle. They found a first-in-a-decade spike in solo driving commutes. Transit use, however, also rose. We look at contributing factors.



After years of trending down, driving alone to Seattle for work is on the rise again. We look at a new report to see what else has changed in commuter habits. Hint: it's not just car ridership increasing.

By the numbers:

The number of people reporting driving solo to work has increased 6%, this represents the first upward trend in this type of commute in 10 years, according to the 2024 Seattle Commute Survey, which measured 75,000 commuters.

On the other hand, however, transit ridership has also increased by 3% as surveys reveal an 8% drop in fully remote work for the area. Orca recently reported a surge past 150 million trips in Seattle for 2024.

Local perspective:

Some of Seattle's biggest companies, and even city government employees, have recently been involved in back-to-office orders for full workweeks.

For example, Amazon issued a return to work order starting January 2025. This created a spike in traffic along South Lake Union's Mercer Street artery.

What they're saying:

"As more people return to in-person work, they’re rethinking how they get to the places that matter most," said Alex Hudson, Executive Director of Commute Seattle.

Hudson called for more emphasis and investment in public transportation to offset increasing worker presence in Seattle proper.

"This is a crucial opportunity for employers and the public agencies to invest in sustainable transportation options that meet people’s real needs. Smart choices now can ease commutes and help make Seattle a more livable, connected city," Hudson continued.

Is it hard to commute to Seattle?

When measuring commute satisfaction data, the study found residents to have a more positive view of their commute if they used "active travel", which refers to walking or riding bikes and other wheeled pedestrian equipment.

Work commutes are the only ones with increased solo driver numbers. For errands or pleasure trips like grocery runs, meeting friends and other leisure activities, transit and foot traffic continue to increase.

People driving to work reported doing so to decrease travel time and aid in arrangements for family care needs, according to Commute Seattle.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the 2024 Seattle Commute Survey from the University of Washington's Mobility Innovation Center, Commute Seattle, and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

