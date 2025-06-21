Hundreds of Seattle flights delayed due to weather Saturday

Weather-related delays are impacting flights into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports there are 45-minute ground delays in effect on June 21 heading into the afternoon because of cloudy weather.

By the numbers:

There have been 183 flights delayed that were inbound to SEA today, according to FlightAware, and 116 more were delayed leaving the Seattle area.

The majority of the flights were Alaska Airlines (114), Skywest (44), Horizon (41), Southwest (28) Delta (15), and American (14). The rest of the airlines had delays in the single digits, as of 12:30 p.m.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport live cam footage on June 21, 2025 at 12:40 a.m.

The FOX 13 weather team's weekend forecast includes damp and cloudy conditions lasting through the weekend and into the start of the work week.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Aviation Administration.

