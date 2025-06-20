Seattle weather: Cool, rainy summer weekend

The Brief Western Washington will experience cooler temperatures and rain Friday and Saturday due to a low pressure system, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday morning will see the heaviest rain, with up to half an inch in the Puget Sound lowlands and up to an inch in the mountains, where snow levels drop to 5,000 feet. Conditions improve Sunday with highs in the 70s, and a ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures into the 80s by Tuesday.



It will be wet and cooler Friday and Saturday in Western Washington as a low pressure system impacts the Pacific Northwest.

A low pressure system over British Columbia will drop south into Western Washington. Showers are possible at any point on Friday. Temperatures will be cool as well, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will be cool with on and off showers in Western Washington Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

First weekend of summer in Seattle

What's next:

The heaviest and most widespread rain will hit Saturday morning. The Puget Sound lowlands could see a quarter to a half-inch of rain through Saturday, while the mountains could see up to an inch of rain.

Widespread rain returns to Western Washington Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the mountains, snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet. If you are camping or hiking in the mountains from Friday into Saturday, be prepared for chilly weather and the potential for snow.

The wet system will move on Sunday, with a few lingering morning showers. High temperatures will rebound nicely into the 70s on Sunday afternoon.

By the numbers:

The summer solstice officially begins in Seattle at 7:42 PM on Friday. The next several days will feature almost 16 hours of daylight.

Summer officially begins in Seattle at 7:42 PM Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The "heat of the summer" lags behind the solstice by about a month. Average high temperatures will push into the upper 70s in late-July.

Average high temperatures will soar to the upper 70s in Seattle over the next month. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest early next week and temps will soar to the 80s by Tuesday.

Friday and Saturday will bring much cooler temperatures and the first rain of the month. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

