Seattle weather: Cool, damp first weekend of summer

The first weekend of summer in Seattle is looking cooler than normal and occasionally damp.

Below-normal temperatures are predicted this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, we're forecasting dry weather with a mixture of mid to high-level clouds. It'll be interesting to see how thick the clouds will be this afternoon: it'll determine how summery it feels.

Partly to mostly cloudy weather is forecast in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather for Juneteenth

Big picture view:

In general, the weather is holding up beautifully today for the Sounders match and any Juneteenth celebrations. Enjoy the mild conditions!

Cooler weather continues this weekend. Friday afternoon, there could be some isolated showers - even a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Cooler weather is expected in Seattle this upcoming weekend along with occasional showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers continue on-and-off into Saturday. Fewer showers will follow on Sunday. Drier and hotter weather develops next week.

Warmer and drier weather returns next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

