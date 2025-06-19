Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Cool, damp first weekend of summer

By and
Published  June 19, 2025 11:39am PDT
Seattle weather: Thursday will be drier with sunbreaks

Highs Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds to start with a few sunbreaks in the afternoon with drier skies.

The Brief

    • Seattle's first summer weekend will be cooler and occasionally damp, with mild conditions for today's events.
    • Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday and decreasing Sunday.
    • Drier, hotter weather is anticipated next week.

SEATTLE - The first weekend of summer in Seattle is looking cooler than normal and occasionally damp.

Cooler-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle this weekend.

Below-normal temperatures are predicted this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, we're forecasting dry weather with a mixture of mid to high-level clouds. It'll be interesting to see how thick the clouds will be this afternoon: it'll determine how summery it feels. 

Dry weather is on the way for Seattle on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy weather is forecast in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather for Juneteenth

Big picture view:

In general, the weather is holding up beautifully today for the Sounders match and any Juneteenth celebrations. Enjoy the mild conditions!

Cooler weather continues this weekend. Friday afternoon, there could be some isolated showers - even a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Occasionally damp weather is forecast in Seattle this weekend.

Cooler weather is expected in Seattle this upcoming weekend along with occasional showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers continue on-and-off into Saturday. Fewer showers will follow on Sunday. Drier and hotter weather develops next week. 

Hotter weather will develop in Seattle next week.

Warmer and drier weather returns next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

