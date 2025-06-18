Seattle weather: Mild and partly sunny Thursday

The Brief Seattle experienced cooler temperatures and scattered showers on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will be drier with sunbreaks, but rain and cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend. Snow may fall at higher mountain peaks; hikers should check conditions Friday into Saturday.



After a cloudy start to the day with a few showers, the sunshine returned for sunset around the Seattle area.

We saw cooler temperatures as a frontal system moved through the PNW, bringing a few scattered showers and breezy winds. Highs today only topped out in the upper 60s to a few low 70s. We will see a drier day Thursday with sunbreaks, but cooler temperatures and rain return for the weekend.

Lows this evening will be in the mid to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies, winds will also decrease overnight.

Highs Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds to start with a few sunbreaks in the afternoon with drier skies.

An upper-level low will swing onshore Friday into Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and showers. It could be the coolest temperatures we have seen in a month!

As the cool air and showers move in, we could see some new snow at the higher mountain peaks, around 5000 ft. Make sure if you are hiking, especially Friday into Saturday, to check the conditions. Drier and warmer conditions return early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

