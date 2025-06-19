Seattle weather: Showers increase Friday, high elevation snow for first day of summer

The Brief Summer starts Friday with showers and potential thunderstorms, especially in the South Sound. Friday will be the coolest day this month in western Washington, with highs in the low 60s. Showers taper off by Sunday, with warmer temperatures and sunshine returning next week.



Summer officially starts on Friday and the last sunset of spring showed off with plenty of colors.

We saw high clouds this afternoon around western Washington with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers will slowly move in along the coast by early Friday morning.

Showers will increase throughout the day on Friday, with the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon. The best chance of storms will be in the South Sound.

It will be the coolest day for western Washington we have seen this entire month. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

Showers will increase Friday evening with snow levels dropping to around 5000', so heads up to hikers heading to the mountains through Saturday. We will see showers taper Saturday and Sunday, with only a few wrap-around showers expected. Warmer temperatures and sunshine will return for the beginning of next week.

Showers will increase Friday evening with snow levels dropping to around 5000'.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

