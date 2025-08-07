Seattle indie bands to play in local cassette record label's music fest

The Brief "Den Fest," an indie festival organized by Den Tapes, a local record label specializing in cassette tapes, will feature 16 local bands at Seattle's Sunset Tavern this weekend. Den Tapes was founded by Kay Redden a decade ago, andhas released about 100 records. The festival, now in its fourth year, offers two nights of performances with tickets priced at $30 per night or $50 for both, starting at 7:30 pm at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard.



Sixteen local bands are performing this weekend at Seattle’s Sunset Tavern in an indie festival called "Den Fest," organized by a local record label that only puts out cassette tapes.

Yes, cassette tapes

What they're saying:

Ten years ago, Kay Redden owner of Den Tapes, created the record label.

"Yes, [cassette tapes] are a vital format. They’re not as bad sounding as you remember, especially brand-new. You only remember them sounding bad because you listened to your Madonna tape like 75,000 times," said Redden.

In 10 years, Redden tells FOX 13 Seattle her label has released about 100 records from dozens of artists.

Inspired by tragedy

The backstory:

It was a dream of hers to create the label, but one she said came out of a tragedy.

"It was 10 years earlier this year losing my mom," said Redden.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle after her mother’s death, she felt inspired to take a leap of faith and create Den Tapes.

"I just felt so powerful and filled with her presence and her love," said Redden.

Fourth Den Fest at Sunset Tavern

What's next:

It’s not just the record label. This weekend Redden’s music festival kicks off its fourth year.

"You’ll come to the show, and you’ll make friends, and you’ll have a blast," she said.

Den Fest features 16 different local bands performing between two nights at Seattle’s Sunset Tavern in the Ballard neighborhood.

There are two different stages. Eight bands will play each night. Tickets are on sale for $30 per night or $50 for both days.

The doors open at 7pm, and the shows start at 7:30 pm.

For more information and tickets, you can check out the Den Fest event page.

