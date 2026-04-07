Seattle Japanese Garden will be closed during FIFA World Cup 2026

The Seattle Japanese Garden will be shut down for a large accessibility project during Seattle's busy FIFA World Cup 2026 summer.

A multi-million dollar historic improvement project will be underway from June 22 until July 26, 2026. The city is expected to see hundreds of thousands of visitors during the global tournament from June 11-July 19.

What is changing at Seattle Japanese Garden?

Organizers call the project a "rare" one causing a prolonged closure. Construction and landscaping crews will be replacing the garden's stone wall and adding an accessible looped walkway, according to the organization.

The $2.8 million will go toward making the garden area more accessible to those using wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers.

Seattle Japanese Garden (Source: Arnel E. via Yelp)

The unique detail in the historic project

What they're saying:

"Upon reopening July 28, construction will enter a new phase with 15th generation master stone mason Suminori Awata leading a team of artisans from Japan and America in the laborious task of building the wall stone-by-stone. Guests are invited to visit the Garden throughout the summer months to witness this unique process as the wall takes shape," reads a section of the garden's website.

The mid-summer partial reopening will allow guests and visitors to the park area to see the progress underway by staff and contractors.

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